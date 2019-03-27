|
Marina Elizondo
Corpus Christi, TX
Marina Elizondo, age 54, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was born on February 9, 1965 to Domingo R. Cabrera and Maria Teresa Juarez. She graduated from Moody High School in 1983. Marina Elizondo was employed by Home Depot-Met Team. She enjoyed spending time with her family BBQ's, cooking, baking, watching her favorite teams, Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs and spending time at the beach. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, sense of adventure, devotion to family, she loved her job and enjoyed the people she worked with and loved her kitty cat Cha-Cha. Marina was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. Marina is preceded in death by her baby boy, Richard Elizondo, Jr., paternal grandparents Martin and Luisa Cabrera, maternal grandparents Pedro and Sabina Juarez.
Marina is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Richard A. Elizondo; her only daughter, Jennifer Ann (Ruben) Muniz, one son, Vincent Paul (Elizabeth) Elizondo; her parents, Domingo and Maria Teresa Cabrera; In-laws, Guadalupe and Josie Elizondo; two brothers, Domingo G. (Dora) Cabrera, Jesse (Arjelia) Cabrera; one sister, Maria Teresa Cabrera; her grandchildren, Javier A. Alvarez, Ruben A. Muniz, Jr., Victoria B. Muniz, Isabella N. Muniz, Vincent Richard Elizondo; brother-in-laws, Alex Elizondo, Roland Elizondo; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Altar of Prayer Church, 3945 Ayers St., with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Altar of Prayer Church.
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 27, 2019