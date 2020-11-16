1/1
Mario Cavazos
Laredo - Mario Cavazos was born on April 6, 1951 in Laredo, TX to Librado Cavazos and Hilda Limon and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2020 in Portland, TX. Mario was preceded in death by his parents and brother Reuben Cavazos. He is survived by Sylvia A. Cavazos his devoted wife of 34 years and his children, Stephanie L. Cavazos (Victoria) and Matthew Cavazos. Sisters Idalia Leal , Beatrice Gloria, Leticia Lozano and Melissa Bernal ; brothers Gilbert , Rene, Edward . Mario served his community in San Antonio TX and Portland TX as a registered nurse from 1982 till his retirement in 2014 and served proudly in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic from 1973-1978. Mario not only loved his family and country, he also was a longtime faithful fan of the San Antonio Spurs and had a deep love for fishing. Services will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 St. James The Apostle Church located at 907 W Theo Ave. in San Antonio. Visitation, Rosary and Mass private with Interment to follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery for family and friends 11:45am.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
