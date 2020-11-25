1/1
Mario Inocencio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Inocencio

Corpus Christi - Mario Inocencio was called home to be with the Lord on November 23rd 2020.

Mario was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother in Law and Friend.

He is preceded in death by his Father: Jesus Inocencio his Mother: Manuela Garza Inocencio; his Beloved Cousin: Raymundo Garza and numerous in-laws.

Mario leaves behind a Loving Family; Wife of (46) Years Petra Lopez Inocencio; (5) Sons: Mario Inocencio Jr., Jesse Inocencio (Donna Almaguer), Richard Inocencio (Ruby Castillo), Oscar Inocencio (Rosa Zapata) and Angel Inocencio; Sister: Maria Salinas; (7) Grand Children: Julia Marie Inocencio, Giovani Pascual Inocencio, Kaylee Marie Inocencio, Mia Inocencio, Isaiah Inocencio, Jesslyn Inocencio & Max Inocencio; along with numerous Nieces, Nephews and In-Laws

"Those we love don't go away they walk beside us everyday… unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."

Memorial Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 SPID/Kostoryz




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved