Corpus Christi - Mario Inocencio was called home to be with the Lord on November 23rd 2020.



Mario was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother in Law and Friend.



He is preceded in death by his Father: Jesus Inocencio his Mother: Manuela Garza Inocencio; his Beloved Cousin: Raymundo Garza and numerous in-laws.



Mario leaves behind a Loving Family; Wife of (46) Years Petra Lopez Inocencio; (5) Sons: Mario Inocencio Jr., Jesse Inocencio (Donna Almaguer), Richard Inocencio (Ruby Castillo), Oscar Inocencio (Rosa Zapata) and Angel Inocencio; Sister: Maria Salinas; (7) Grand Children: Julia Marie Inocencio, Giovani Pascual Inocencio, Kaylee Marie Inocencio, Mia Inocencio, Isaiah Inocencio, Jesslyn Inocencio & Max Inocencio; along with numerous Nieces, Nephews and In-Laws



"Those we love don't go away they walk beside us everyday… unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."



Memorial Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A



A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 SPID/Kostoryz









