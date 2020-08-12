1/1
Mario O. Lopez Sr.
Mario O. Lopez, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Mario O. Lopez, Sr. of Corpus Christi passed away July 30, 2020. He was born on August 30,1944 in Falfurrias, TX to Juan P. Lopez and Maria del Refugio Hinojosa. Mario was a captain in the US Army and served as Director of Engineering at CCAD for many years. Following retirement, Mario became an integral part of the Building Committee and Men's Club at St. Pius X Church and he served as President of the Spanish American Genealogical Society. Mario is survived by his wife Pearl S. Lopez and his children: Mario O. Lopez, Jr. (Detroit, MI), Michael Roland Lopez and his wife Stacie (San Antonio), his daughter, Christine Lopez Rosenast, her husband Patrik and their sons Nicolas and Lucas (Savannah, GA). He is also survived by his brother, Juan P. Lopez Jr. and his wife Diana of Falfurrias, his sister Alida Sirus of San Antonio, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, you may purchase a memorial mass for Mario at St. Pius X Catholic Church or make a donation to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
