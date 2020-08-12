1/1
Mario O. Lopez Sr.
1944 - 2020
Mario O. Lopez, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Mario O. Lopez, Sr. of Corpus Christi passed away July 30, 2020. He was born on August 30,1944 in Falfurrias, TX to Juan P. Lopez and Maria del Refugio Hinojosa. Mario was a captain in the US Army and served as Director of Engineering at CCAD for many years. Following retirement, Mario became an integral part of the Building Committee and Men's Club at St. Pius X Church and he served as President of the Spanish American Genealogical Society. Mario is survived by his wife Pearl S. Lopez and his children: Mario O. Lopez, Jr. (Detroit, MI), Michael Roland Lopez and his wife Stacie (San Antonio), his daughter, Christine Lopez Rosenast, her husband Patrik and their sons Nicolas and Lucas (Savannah, GA). He is also survived by his brother, Juan P. Lopez Jr. and his wife Diana of Falfurrias, his sister Alida Sirus of San Antonio, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, you may purchase a memorial mass for Mario at St. Pius X Catholic Church or make a donation to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
August 10, 2020
Dear Pearl, we are thinking of you in these difficult times and our prayers are with you and your family. Mario was such a wonderful neighbor. We are going to miss him. Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Know we are here for you if you ever need something.


Sharon Terry & Linda Park
Dr Sharon Terry and Linda Park
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
Dear Pearl & family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Our cousin, Mario, will be dearly missed. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
With deepest sympathy,
Dora & Albert Rodriguez
Dora Rodriguez
Family
August 10, 2020
To my dear cousin Mario, our family will forever cherish all the great times we had.
Our prayers go out to you and your family. May you Rest In Peace with our Heavenly Father!
Nora Benavidez
Family
August 10, 2020
It was a shock to learn of Mario's passing. I was his secretary at CCAD for several years. He was an intelligent and understanding supervisor and was a pleasure to work for him. My deepest condolences to the Lopez family. May he rest in peace. God bless you all...
Carla Reyes
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Our prayers go out to the whole family. May the memories live on.
Ginger and Dave Baer
Family Friend
August 9, 2020
We are very sorry of the passing of Mario.May his Soul Rest in Peace. Jesse and Karla Diaz , Manuel Diaz , and Mrs Celeste Bell.
Manuel Diaz
Family Friend
August 9, 2020
May he rest with the angels.a devoted Christian family man.loved his wife dearly,and also his children and grandchildren very much.you could not have asked for a better man .He made my sister happy for the time that he was here on earth.i don't remember a time that I ever saw him get angry. Easy going nature, always willing to help a family or friend.prayers and hugs to all who are mourning his passing. From your sister in law, norma
Norma Marshall
Family
August 9, 2020
To my beloved brother, whom I miss so much. My life will be so lonely without you to talk to. You will live in my heart for the rest of my life. Our families had some great times together, and I, as well as my children, will cherish them forever. Until we meet again in heaven, Rest In Peace.UXYZC
Alida L. Sirus
Sister
August 8, 2020
Lifting prayers to the entire Lopez. May Mario Rest In Peace.
John Garza
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
May he Rest In Peace! He was a good Christian and though our lives were not close we were from same hood in Falfurrias! We were even roommates for 1 year in college but our destiny took us to different paths! He had a great family growing up and a great wife and children which is how he received his blessings from our Dear Lord! R.I.P.
Judge Joe B garcia
Friend
August 8, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers the family.
Mario may you Rest in Eternal Peace. Miss you already you will always be in my heart.
Diana Lopez Murray
Family
August 8, 2020
Dear Primo, you were always a role model for me in my youth, and you serve as a great example of a life well lived. Rest in Peace, Mario.
Hector Vasquez
Family
August 8, 2020
August 7, 2020
Mario was a good man and I had the opportunity to tell him just that when he was here among us. We had our ups and downs as "friends" but we also agreed to disagree whenever necessary. He cared to no end for his family. He believed that they should (and always did) come first in his life. He walked upright with a positive attitude and a honest heart. Yes, Mario was an engineer, so now he discusses projects with our Supreme Architect, "Jesus Christ". Just think, he's in Heaven, Right Now!! Rest In Peace my friend. For you have no worries, no pain only Peace. The family Celebrates your passing for you were a believer of:
John 3 : 16 Bill
Bill Montis
Family
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear, Mario was a great example for us all, he always had time for your discussions. Sorely missed. RIP
Dick Henderson
Classmate
