Mario was a good man and I had the opportunity to tell him just that when he was here among us. We had our ups and downs as "friends" but we also agreed to disagree whenever necessary. He cared to no end for his family. He believed that they should (and always did) come first in his life. He walked upright with a positive attitude and a honest heart. Yes, Mario was an engineer, so now he discusses projects with our Supreme Architect, "Jesus Christ". Just think, he's in Heaven, Right Now!! Rest In Peace my friend. For you have no worries, no pain only Peace. The family Celebrates your passing for you were a believer of:

John 3 : 16 Bill

Bill Montis

Family