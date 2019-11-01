|
Mario Villarreal
Mario Villarreal passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 72. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietman Era and received the Purple Heart Award. Mario retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustine and Eudelia Villarreal; sisters, Olga Roy and Janie Barrera; and brother, Jose Augustine Villarreal,
Mario is survived by his sons, James Salas and Mario V. Villarreal; granddaughter, Brianna Nichole Villarreal; grandsons, William Duggan, Kolton Scherer, and Mario Jacob Villarreal; sisters, Margie (Bill) Lawrence, Bertha (Richard) Garza, and Lydia Hernandez (Gilbert Gonzalez); brother, Arnold (Connie) Villarreal; former spouse, Gloria V. Villarreal; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. There will be a chapel service at 9:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Trevino Funeral Home. Interment will follow, with full military honors, at 11:00 am at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
