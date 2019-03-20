|
|
Marion Louise Chisamore
Corpus Christi, TX
Marion Louise Chisamore, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. Marion spent her 82 years as a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and lover of dogs, especially 'Sassy'.
She was born in San Angelo, TX on January 24, 1937, to Mildred Sue and Marion Bowman. She was the eldest of two children, with one younger brother, Ronald.
Marion's life was centered around her family and that is what she would consider her biggest accomplishment. She had 5 children (Debbie, Vonda, Terri, Randy & Cheryl), 16 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
She was an excellent caretaker and spending time with loved ones was what brought her the most joy.
She will be most remembered by her family as being kind, outspoken at times, and playful.
Marion also had a lengthy career at K-Mart, where she enjoyed working for over 25 years.
Marion is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Ronald Bowman; daughters, Debbie Sabo, Vonda Deane and son-in-law, Gale Ross.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Gary Wix) Ross, Cheryl (Jerry) Deal; son, Randy (Mandy) Chisamore; grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Sabo, Jeremy (Lindsey) Sabo, Kristina Pittman, Jason (Sheena) Sabo, Katie Sabo, Henry Deane, Donna (Chris) Hockett, Sarah (Lucas) Johnson, Wayne (Kristin) Ross, Randal Chisamore, Sam Chisamore, Michael (Puddin) Chisamore, Donna Deal, Justin (Nicole) Deal, Kevin (Krystal) Deal, Michelle (Kevin) Hall and over 30 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Senior Care of Corpus Christi and New Century Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to organization.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019