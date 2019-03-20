Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
For more information about
Marion Chisamore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Chisamore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Louise Chisamore


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Louise Chisamore Obituary
Marion Louise Chisamore

Corpus Christi, TX

Marion Louise Chisamore, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. Marion spent her 82 years as a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and lover of dogs, especially 'Sassy'.

She was born in San Angelo, TX on January 24, 1937, to Mildred Sue and Marion Bowman. She was the eldest of two children, with one younger brother, Ronald.

Marion's life was centered around her family and that is what she would consider her biggest accomplishment. She had 5 children (Debbie, Vonda, Terri, Randy & Cheryl), 16 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

She was an excellent caretaker and spending time with loved ones was what brought her the most joy.

She will be most remembered by her family as being kind, outspoken at times, and playful.

Marion also had a lengthy career at K-Mart, where she enjoyed working for over 25 years.

Marion is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Ronald Bowman; daughters, Debbie Sabo, Vonda Deane and son-in-law, Gale Ross.

She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Gary Wix) Ross, Cheryl (Jerry) Deal; son, Randy (Mandy) Chisamore; grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Sabo, Jeremy (Lindsey) Sabo, Kristina Pittman, Jason (Sheena) Sabo, Katie Sabo, Henry Deane, Donna (Chris) Hockett, Sarah (Lucas) Johnson, Wayne (Kristin) Ross, Randal Chisamore, Sam Chisamore, Michael (Puddin) Chisamore, Donna Deal, Justin (Nicole) Deal, Kevin (Krystal) Deal, Michelle (Kevin) Hall and over 30 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Senior Care of Corpus Christi and New Century Hospice for their loving care of our mother.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to organization.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now