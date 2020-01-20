|
Marion Rose Ferri
Rockport - Marion Rose Ferri passed away January 16, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born 1923 to Helen MacDonald Rose and Percy Storm Rose on a farm in Mason Manitoba Canada. After becoming a registered nurse, she and best friend Mrs. Joyce DeKoch moved to Robstown, Texas in 1949. Marion later moved to San Antonio, Texas to continue her nursing career and raise her family. Marion was always ready to invite family and neighbors into her home for a good meal. When she wasn't hosting family and friends her favorite past time was gardening, reading, painting watercolors and visiting with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family.
She is survived by two sons, Gary P. (Laurel) of Rockport, TX and Brian M. (Karen) of Houston, TX. Three grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholas (Hayley) and Michael. Five great grandchildren, Andrew, James, John, Mark and Benjamin Ferri and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada.
Our Family would like to thank the staff at Gulf Pointe Plaza for their loving care.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25th, at 10:00 a.m., Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Rockport, TX.
