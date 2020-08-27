Marion Simms Hayles



Corpus Christi - Marion Hayles, 94, long-time resident of Corpus Christi, peacefully passed from this life on August 24, 2020, in Victoria, TX. She has joined her loving husband, Ralph Hayles Sr., and her beloved son, Mark Hayles, in Heaven. Marion was born in Henryetta, OK, on August 30, 1925 to Thomas and Mary Simms, and the family moved to Harlingen, TX, during the Great Depression. Marion graduated from Harlingen High School where she was an accomplished tennis and softball player. She met her future husband during those school years, and they married in Combs, TX, in June 1944 while her husband was a young crew chief on B-25 bombers in the Army Air Corps. She followed her husband to San Antonio, Chicago, Wichita Falls, and Del Rio during WW2 while he served our country by maintaining B-25's that were flying to train new pilots. Marion worked as a telephone operator at each city where they were stationed. When WW2 ended the couple moved back to Harlingen. In 1952, now with two young children, they moved to Corpus Christi where Ralph worked as an electrician and welder at the new Reynolds Aluminum Plant, and he continued his career for the next 45-years as a successful self-employed oil field welder. Marion worked in the home raising their three children and her younger sister, Marilee Simms, who joined the family at age 9 after both her parents were stricken by tuberculosis. Marion would also care for her father, Thomas, who survived his illness and moved in with the family until his passing. It was in their small, happy house on Broughton Drive in Corpus that she was at her zenith. Meals for 7-people (restaurants were not a thing in the 1950's), laundry, schoolwork, dogs, cheerleading, band practice, sports, scouting, caring for an ailing parent, fishing trips, bowling, golf, and the rest of daily living were an enormous responsibility that Marion happily accomplished every day. Marilee, Sharron, Ralph Jr., and Mark all graduated from Carroll High School and went on to successful lives and careers. As the house naturally emptied of children, Marion and Ralph joined River Hills Country Club where for 25-years Marion enjoyed frequent rounds of golf with her family and her friend, Janie Nichols. Marion went to work in Janie's oil field service/trucking company as a dispatcher/secretary for 20-years, enjoying her work and late afternoon golf rounds. During this time Marion and Ralph traveled to Europe, Alaska, and throughout the US for pleasure, to visit relatives, and to visit Ralph Jr. in his many Army postings. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Simms, by her loving husband Ralph Sr., by her beloved son Mark, and by her sister Velma Simms McGraw. She is survived by her daughter Sharron Hayles Torrence (Lanny); son Lt. Col. (ret. Army) Ralph Jr. (Diana); daughter-in-law Cathleen Hayles; sister Marilee Simms Carey (Jeff); and five cherished grandsons: Randy Torrence (Melanie); Danny Torrence (Kathy); Clay, Trace, and Matt Hayles; and three cherished great grandchildren: Carter, Alexis, and Marissa Torrence. The family wishes to thank Marion's wonderful care team in Victoria: Dr. Van Metre and the Nurse team at Citizens Hospital; Nurse Tish and team at Greatwood Homes; Hospice Nurses Shelby and Sergio; and Nancy Rosas and her team of in-room care givers. Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, a private family graveside service will be held at Seaside Memorial Cemetery.









