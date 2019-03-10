Resources
Marjorie Beth Baylor Koch

Marjorie Beth Baylor Koch Obituary
Marjorie Beth Baylor Koch

Washington, DC

After a brief illness, died peacefully on February 21, 2019 at her residence, in Washington DC.

A proud Texan, born and raised in Odem, Texas, it was mandatory to sing "The eyes of Texas are upon you" as we travelled.

(there are no ex-Texans, as there are no ex-Marines.)

A descendant of the Baylor family including John Walker Baylor, a courier at the Alamo, and REB Baylor the namesake of Baylor University.

The wife of a Naval Aviator who moved 18 times in 18 years, she was always able to make us at home.

Preceded in death by her husband CDR John Koch, she is survived by her son, Ron Koch, daughter Barbara Fowler, grandson Mathew Fowler, sister Dorothy Reddix, brother Robert Baylor, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
