Marjorie Dell "B.D." Burch
Marjorie Dell "B.D." Burch passed peacefully to her eternal rest on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Born in Gonzales, Texas to Adele (Askey) and Henry Grady Johnson, Sr., B.D. was drawn to beauty of this world from an early age. She graduated from Gonzales High School and moved to Corpus Christi as a young lady. She caught the eye of the love of her life, Bill I. Burch, they married and made their home in Corpus Christi where she still lived at the time of her death. B.D. was active in many local clubs including the Corpus Christi Cotillion Club, Esperanza Garden Club, and was a long-time member and supporter of the Art Museum of South Texas. A talented cook and decorator, she enjoyed entertaining in her home. Her friends and family knew her to be an accomplished stylist with an appreciation of nature, an enthusiasm for adventure and travel, with a keen appreciation of the arts.
B.D. was brought up in the Unity Baptist Church in Gonzales, Texas, a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, and Travis Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill I. Burch, parents Henry Grady Johnson, Sr. and Adele Askey Johnson Millis, brother Henry Grady Johnson, Jr., and sisters Joyce Johnson Morris, and Pat Johnson. She is survived by two nieces, Linda Johnson Mahoney (Russell) of Beeville, Texas and Jo Dell Johnson Lansford (Todd) of Corpus Christi, Texas, sister-in-law Evelyn "Bitsy" Johnson of Gonzales, Texas and many loving nieces and nephews along with a host of long-time friends.
The family wishes to acknowledge with love and heartfelt thanks her caring and compassionate caregivers at Holmgreen Center at Brookdale Trinity Towers and Altus Hospice Care.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 8, 2019