Mark Anthony PerezCorpus Christi - Mark Anthony Perez, born January 11, 1958, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 after a life filled with joy and the care of others around him.Mark was born to Frank and Dora Perez, along with three brothers and two sisters. Son of a hard working family, he was no different and as a child his first job was selling candy at age 11. This work ethic continued through his life. Mark was a great athlete and graduated from Mary Carroll High School, then played football in Mexico City in college. As a young adult he began coaching at St. Cyril & Methodius, which was then followed by working through the police academy and became an officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department. While working these jobs, he continued to work at his mother's floral business. His final career landed him at CCAD where he became an aircraft mechanic.Though there are not enough words or space on this page to convey the life of this great man; Mark, a loving husband, dad, brother and friend, married his wife Elizabeth of 35 years, that had him at "Hello", on July 26, 1985. Their love raised three children that Mark could not have been any more proud of, Billie Jean, Christopher Jewel and Mark Anthony, whom will continue to follow and pass on his loving and giving legacy that he lived every day. Mark also taught his grandchildren the meaning of life and generosity. Between his wife, children and grandchildren, these joys marked the greatest accomplishments of his life. Mark was most proud of these people when they were doing what they loved and was always their biggest fan no matter the path taken.Loved ones that have received Mark in heaven are his parents, Frank & Dora Perez and brother Eluid Gonzalez, Uncle Libby Escobedo, and mother and father-in-law, Lucy Mabe and Billy Gene Mabe.Left to carry on Mark's legacy are: his wife, Elizabeth Mabe-Perez, children: Billie Jean Hinojosa, Christopher Jewel Lawrence (Devina), and Mark Anthony Perez II. Grandchildren: Bailee Elizabeth, Noah Lane, Nathanial Lake, Brandon Gabriel and Savannah Rae. Siblings: James (Lala) Perez, Mary Helen (Leonel) Rios, Patricia Perez and Michael (Leticia) Perez, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all of dad's care givers over the years. We'd like to thank those doctors, nurses and staff that fought at his side against COVID-19, especially Dr. Sharif, Brandon Glenn, PA, Christus Spohn Shoreline, Haloflight, and those at Methodist Main Hospital in San Antonio; Dr. Dellavolpe and the team of doctors and nurses that listened patiently to a man that could not speak. Thank you again to nurses, Amber, Danielle, Delores and Christin for showing the upmost love and respect for dad while keeping him comfortable and positive in his hours of need.Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday September 18, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle church, 2233 Waldron Road, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm, followed by procession to Seaside Memorial Park for interment.