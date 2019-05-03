|
|
Mark Anthony Pineda Jr.
Corpus Christi - Mark Anthony Pineda Jr. came into this world on September 2, 2004 and entered the gates of heaven on April 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert L. Steed Sr., his uncle Ronald R. Stephenson, and his cousin, Leroy Sauceda Jr. He is survived by his proud parents, Salina and Mark Salazar, his sisters, Savannah & Briannah Benavidez, Alannah & Deannah Pineda, along with his brother in laws Eric Black & Harley Pearrell Jr., his only niece, Aleah Black, his grandmothers, Dina Steed & Melinda Alvarez. His grandfather, Jaime Pineda & step grandfather, Albert Gonzales. His uncles, Robert Steed Jr., Aaron Pineda, & John Castonon. His aunts, Leticia Steed, Sylvia Castonon & Tasha Rodriguez. Mark had so many cousins who loved him, James Torres, Deanette Sauceda, Brilliana Sanchez, Seriyah & Isaiah Rios, Anthony Pacheo, Lawson Steed, Joe Anthony Pineda, Raiyanah & Arryanah Villarreal, Jonathan Castonon, Xavian & Elias Mungia, & Unity Fernandez & Damian Casas.
Marky was an amazingly, awesome young man. He came to Karnes City and found a passion he never expected to have for the ranch life. He enjoyed making people laugh and working hard at what he loved. He was only 14 and put in such hard work to be amazing at auctioneering. He was on his way to greatness but I believe the lord had bigger plans for him.
He will always be remembered forever & carried in our hearts. Long live the cowboys.
His services will be held on May 5, 1 PM at Eckols Funeral home. 420 West Live Oak P.O. Box 356 Kenedy Tx. 78119. Contact: (361)-558-7172
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 3, 2019