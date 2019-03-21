|
|
Markus Noel Gutierrez
Premont, TX
Markus Noel Gutierrez, 21, passed away into eternal rest on March 17, 2019 at his residence in Premont. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX on October 01, 1997 to Roberto Gutierrez and Yvette V. Gutierrez. Markus is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Matilde and Viola Vasquez, paternal grandfather, Roberto Gutierrez Sr. He is survived by his parents, Robbie Gutierrez (Yvette) of Premont, two brothers; Trey Gutierrez (Sara) of Premont and Jacob Gutierrez of Premont, grandmother, Angelina Gutierrez of Premont, two sisters; Emmaleigh Gutierrez of Premont and Melina Gutierrez of Premont, girlfriend, Anissa Cantu of Realitos, TX and her daughter, Aaliyah Salinas of Realitos. Markus is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews whom he loved dearly and countless friends. A Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Alaniz Funeral Home of Falfurrias. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. At St. Theresa's Catholic Church of Premont. Burial will follow at the Premont Cemetery. Alaniz Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 21, 2019