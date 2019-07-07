|
Marta Theisman
Corpus Christi - Marta Theisman, (Aunt Marty) passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born on July 30, 1940 in Brownsville, Texas to the late Jose Salinas and Ester Torres.
Marta is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jose Salinas, Jr. and her sister, Yolanda Ruth Castillo.
She is survived by her sons, Ernest and David Narvaez, her brother, Robert Torres, her nieces, Chris and Rosie, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 7 to July 8, 2019