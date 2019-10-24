|
Martha Ann (Fullerton) Kay Spradling
Martha Ann (Fullerton) Kay Spradling, 92, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Arlington, Texas, with her daughters by her side. She was born September 26, 1927, to the late Raymon D. and Ruth (Wiggins) Fullerton in Corpus Christi, Texas. Martha Ann grew up in Kingsville, Texas, and lived there most of her life. She was a graduate of H.M. King High School, and attended the University of Texas and Texas A&I University (now Texas A&M Kingsville) where she majored in music. Martha Ann was an active member of the Kingsville Church of Christ, and later the Granbury Church of Christ. While in Kingsville, she was an officer with the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Kingsville Music Club, and she also volunteered with the Young Performers Association and performed with the university orchestra. Martha Ann enjoyed playing her cello, singing, playing piano, cooking, antiquing, crocheting, knitting and sewing, staying in touch with her childhood friends from Kingsville, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Martha Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walter Truman Kay, her husband Edd Spradling, and her brothers Ray Fullerton, Jr., Byron Fullerton and Jerry Fullerton. Survivors include her daughter Nancy Kay and daughter Julie (Kay) Baker and her husband Jack of Arlington, Texas; her grandchildren Sophie Baker of Daejeon, South Korea, and Phoebe Ruth Baker and Jack Henry Baker of Arlington, Texas; her nephews Bruce (Carol) Fullerton of Austin, Texas, Raymon (Lindy) Fullerton of Fort Worth, Texas and Jerry Hattox of Granbury, Texas; her nieces Betty Sandefur of Georgetown, Texas and Sarah (Larry) Cummings of Richmond, Texas; and her great-nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made to Sunny Glen Children's Home, 2385 W. Expressway 83, San Benito, Texas, 78586, www.sunnyglen.org/donate.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019