Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
Martha Ann Moore


- - Martha Ann Moore passed away March 30,2019 at the age of 87. She was born December 24,1931 to Lillian Beatrice Gilliland and Lloyd Jack Moore. Martha was a philanthropist and champion of human rights worldwide. She will be missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her son Jimmie Lee Gaertner, Jr. (Sylvia), daughter Ilse Martha Curran (Joe), grandchildren Timothy Ryan Gaertner (Jessica), Lawrence Fontaine Gaertner, Juliet Soleil Gaertner, great grandchildren Bearette William and Camille Ryan Gaertner and siblings Robert Neal Moore and Patricia Louise Hall.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 3, 2019
