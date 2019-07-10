|
Martha Ann Owen
Portland - Martha Ann Wendland Owen, age 85, passed away on June 29, 2019, following a long illness. Martha was born September 23, 1933, in Corpus Christi, TX.
In 1954, Martha married Ronnie Clay Owen Sr. of Taft, TX. Martha and Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling to South Fork, Colorado.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ronnie Clay Owen, Sr. in 2015, as well as parents William "Bill" and Elsie Wendland, in-laws, Prentice and Helen Owen, brother, Charles "David" Wendland and brother-in-law, Jerry Roy.
Martha is survived by her four children: Mary Elaine Hoffmann (Edward), Karen Owen Hammett, Ronnie Clay Owen, Jr. (Tita), and William Prentice Owen (Mary Alice). Martha's surviving siblings include William "Bill" Wendland (Barbara), Marlou Wendland and Rosalie Roy, and Richard Wendland (Mary Helen). Also surviving is her brother in law, Prentice Owen (Susan).
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on July 11, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Church service will be held at 10:00 AM on July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church located at 1008 Austin St. Portland TX 78374. Burial to follow to Palms Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 10 to July 11, 2019