1/1
Martha Breithaupt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Breithaupt

Ingleside - Martha Leola Breithaupt, 88, of Ingleside, TX gained her wings July 16th, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother and Granna.

Martha was born in Jena, Louisiana on March 9th, 1932 to Dewey Crooks and Lena Crooks. She married Terry Breithaupt on December 21st, 1946 in Jena, Louisiana and they had two children.

She was faithful and served her church and the Lord in many ways. Some of which were church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and youth director. She had a passion for working with the youth and young couples in the church. She also spent many years working as a substitute teacher and librarian aid for the Ingleside Independent School District.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Breithaupt, both of her parents, Dewey and Lena Crooks; her brothers Leslie Crooks, Julian Crooks, JW Crooks, Lawrence Crooks, and her sisters Doris Doughty, Irma Callender, and Mary Graham.

Martha is survived by her 2 sisters, Glenda Johnson and Brenda Deville and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughter Lana Baskin (John) Livingston, TX; son, Don Breithaupt (Joni) Ingleside,TX; granddaughters Jill Parker (Rodney) Corpus Christi, TX; Hilary Huerta (Jacob) Ingleside, TX; and Shelby Breithaupt (Alan) Corpus Christi, TX; great grandsons Derek Parker (Jessa); Trevor Parker (Erica); Jayce Huerta; Brody Briggs; and great granddaughters Jolee Huerta and Alexis Huerta.

The service will be held Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX and will be officiated by Mark and Lori Carouthers. Graveside will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass, TX . For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available to view at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com. Click the link for Martha Breithaupt's obituary. In honor of Martha's love for the youth of her church, donations may be sent to Calvary Lighthouse Anchored Youth Program in care of Pastor Stallard, 2227 Memorial Parkway, Portland, TX 78374.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336 361-758-3221




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
02:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
Prairie View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved