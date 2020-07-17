Martha Breithaupt
Ingleside - Martha Leola Breithaupt, 88, of Ingleside, TX gained her wings July 16th, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother and Granna.
Martha was born in Jena, Louisiana on March 9th, 1932 to Dewey Crooks and Lena Crooks. She married Terry Breithaupt on December 21st, 1946 in Jena, Louisiana and they had two children.
She was faithful and served her church and the Lord in many ways. Some of which were church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and youth director. She had a passion for working with the youth and young couples in the church. She also spent many years working as a substitute teacher and librarian aid for the Ingleside Independent School District.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Breithaupt, both of her parents, Dewey and Lena Crooks; her brothers Leslie Crooks, Julian Crooks, JW Crooks, Lawrence Crooks, and her sisters Doris Doughty, Irma Callender, and Mary Graham.
Martha is survived by her 2 sisters, Glenda Johnson and Brenda Deville and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughter Lana Baskin (John) Livingston, TX; son, Don Breithaupt (Joni) Ingleside,TX; granddaughters Jill Parker (Rodney) Corpus Christi, TX; Hilary Huerta (Jacob) Ingleside, TX; and Shelby Breithaupt (Alan) Corpus Christi, TX; great grandsons Derek Parker (Jessa); Trevor Parker (Erica); Jayce Huerta; Brody Briggs; and great granddaughters Jolee Huerta and Alexis Huerta.
The service will be held Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX and will be officiated by Mark and Lori Carouthers. Graveside will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass, TX . For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available to view at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
. Click the link for Martha Breithaupt's obituary. In honor of Martha's love for the youth of her church, donations may be sent to Calvary Lighthouse Anchored Youth Program in care of Pastor Stallard, 2227 Memorial Parkway, Portland, TX 78374.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336 361-758-3221