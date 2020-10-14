Martha C. MedinaCorpus Christi - Martha C. Medina, age 80, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on October 10, 2020.Martha was born on June 14, 1940 to Higinio J. Cantu and Petra P. Cantu in Corpus Christi, Texas. Martha was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Roy Miller High School, Del Mar College, and Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, teaching bilingual education with CCISD for over 34 years until her retirement.Martha's entire life was spent as a devout and faithful Catholic, and was a member of many professional and social organizations in her community.Martha was preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Higinio J. Cantu and George P. Cantu) and her infant son, Xavier Arnold Medina.Martha is survived by Arnold X. Medina, their children Arnold X. Medina II (Crystal), Ursula Arrata (Robert), Bianca Medina-Rodriguez (Joel), and her six grandchildren, Alexis Medina, Nicholas Medina, Maya Arrata, Joseph Arrata, Benjamin Arrata, Viviana Rodriguez, and her sibling Alice Cantu.Martha will always be remembered for her grace, beauty, generosity, quiet nature, and of most importance, her strong devotion to her Catholic faith and family.Martha may be gone from us, but she leaves her family memories of her Thanksgiving meals, especially her salads, that her death cannot take away, but will always be part of her family traditional meals.A private funeral mass preceded by the Divine Mercy Chaplet, will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, Texas with the interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Per Martha's request, in lieu of flowers, you may make your donation to the Blessed Sacrament Convent at 4105 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411, in her memory.