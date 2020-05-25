|
Martha Farrar
Corpus Christi - Martha Scarborough Farrar, born July 5, 1937 in Edinburg, Texas, passed away May 22, 2020. Martha graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas in 1957. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Jay Curtis Farrar for over 62 years; married in 1957.
Martha served alongside Jay in his life of pastoral, teaching and counseling ministry. She took her place of service in the churches they served, mostly in the area of adult education as developer of a Lay Ministers' Institute and a leader of young adults in Ft. Worth and Corpus Christi. She served faithfully for over 50 years as a leader, lay pastor and mentor. She was special and full of love and sacrifice. Through her, the Holy Spirit was radiant and alive. Her work in the ministries had everlasting meaning and will forever affect the people she taught. She went out of her way to make sure everyone had what they needed physically and spiritually. She tirelessly worked for everyone who entered her classroom and they all benefited from her dedication to reaching those who were lost and mentoring those who desired to grow.
She later returned to her career of teaching and enjoyed helping today's youth become better citizens through enhancing their skills. Martha was intelligent, well-educated and graceful. In a world that continues to need love and compassion, Martha was able to provide much more. She loved giving back to the community as she loved each student. With each lesson, she taught her students to aspire to be more. With each interaction, she used her love and kindness to teach her students to find peace and grow as a person. Though an English and Education major, Martha focused on teaching the basic skill of reading. Once in Ft. Worth when Jay was starting seminary to become a pastor, she encouraged and paid for him to take a speed-reading course which changed his professional life forever. She taught in the Waco, Ft. Worth, Dallas and Corpus Christi Independent School Districts. She continued the legacy of education stemming from her grandfather, Dr. L. R. Scarborough, President of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She counts many educators as her dear friends.
Martha and Jay bore two fine sons: Michael Stewart Farrar and Cristopher Scott Farrar, who gave them five wonderful grandchildren: Krista Marlies, Jaren Cristopher, Colton Scott, Tristan Garrett and Preslee Kaitlyn. As with everything she did, Martha led her family by example. She gave her whole heart to her husband, her sons and her grandchildren, showering them with praise and support and surrounding them with humble godliness and unconditional love. She didn't demand respect or affection, or even expect it. Her greatest joy in life was witnessing the joy of her family, which she is now blissfully doing every moment of every day.
Martha was a blessing to everyone, and never met a stranger with whom she didn't befriend and share God's love. When she and Jay traveled, she would meet everyone in the tour group bus before the day's end. She was everyone's confidante. She was an example, a leader and a beautiful person. She will forever be sorely missed. The angels better sharpen up on their English. She will definitely be an influence in the Holy City.
A Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Lexington Baptist Church 3525 S. Padre Island Dr.
Interment to take place privately at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020