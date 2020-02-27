|
|
Martha Jane Barnes
Corpus Christi - Martha Jane Barnes, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the company of her family. She was born on September 10, 1934 to Charles R. Lederman and Clara Allie Thompson Lederman in Fordyce, Arkansas.
Martha married her husband, Elain Elmer Barnes, of 65 years on October 31, 1953. She was a loving and caring wife and mother, devoted to her family. She was active with her children, volunteering at school and sports activities from little league team mom, high school band mom, boy scouts and neighborhood mom. Later on in life she was employed for several years, at the Pediatric Pharmacy at the Children's Clinic next to Driscoll Hospital. There she worked as a pharmacy assistant and supervised the pharmacy gift shop. She loved to travel, making trips to visit her grandchildren and taking vacations to Branson, Missouri.
She is survived by her husband, Elain Elmer Barnes; one daughter and son-in-law, Lavesa and David Endres; one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Leticia Barnes; four grandchildren, Derek Endres, Dustin Endres, Erica Barnes and Joshua Barnes; one sister, Patricia "Pat" Lederman Parnell; with several nieces and nephews and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, as well as, Katie, her faithful dog.
She is preceded in death by, her parents; son, Marty Elain Barnes; brothers, Charles R. Lederman, Jr. (C.R.) (Mary) and John H. Lederman; sisters, Dorothy L. Lederman Wordlaw, Charlene Lederman Sanders, Lenora Lederman Bullock.
Memorial Services will be held at Seaside Funeral Home; 4357 Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi, TX, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Family Visitation is at 10:30-11:30 a.m., Public Visitation 11:30 - 12:30 p.m., with Services at 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Barnes Cemetery in Fordyce, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the , https://alz.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020