Martha Joan Engel
Victoria - MarthaEngelTXMartha Joan Abrams Engel passed away at home on July 5, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 14, 1924 to parents Max Abrams and Henrietta (Hattie) Cohn and was named after her grandmother, Martha Marcus Cohn.
In 1933, Martha and her parents moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where she graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1941. She attended Ward-Belmont Academy and College for Women in Nashville, Tennessee and the University of Texas in Austin.
Martha returned to Corpus Christi to work for her father in his welding supply business, Welders Equipment Company. After a long courtship with her future husband of 72 years, whom she met at University of Texas Roundup while they were both still in high school, Martha married David S. Engel on December 8, 1945, upon his discharge from the Army Air Corp in Corpus. Within a year, the young couple moved to Victoria, Texas.
In addition to running her household, Martha was very involved in her community. She was an active member of the Junior Service League of Victoria and volunteered countless hours with Hope School. She served on the Board of Directors of the Child Study Clinic; a facility organized to evaluate children with learning disabilities. She enjoyed membership in Currier Bell Study Club and was a founding member of The Court of Six Flags, a philanthropic club devoted to raising money for charities benefitting children. As a member of Temple B'Nai Israel Sisterhood, Martha Engel and Carolyn Kamin were credited for engaging the artist who designed and built the Temple's beautiful stained-glass windows. She continued to enjoy the renowned Sewing Group, even as it evolved into a lunch group.
Martha was a life-long lover of physical exercise. She won the Victoria Country Club Golf Championship one year and never played another round of golf; her motto was to quit while ahead! She continued to enjoy water exercise, yoga, boxing, weightlifting, and Pilates.
She was honored when recently chosen as one of the needlepoint artists exhibited at the McNamara Museum. Long known for stitching beautiful needlepoint pillows, vests, Christmas stockings and even a rug. Martha's hands were never idle until Parkinson's forced her to quit.
Martha's greatest role in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her husband, David, credited her support as very instrumental to his business success. Raised in her father's business, Martha had a keen eye and was a source of wisdom. She was a very involved mother, often conveying values through her gift of storytelling. Her intuition and instincts were superior, and her advice was often invaluable. She was very proud of her four grown grandchildren and kept up intimately with their lives; their visits with spouses and her great grandchildren were a great source of joy for all.
Martha was known for her exquisite dressing, love of people, wit, and determination. As her life became physically challenging, she continued her busy routine of managing her household, exercising, social functions, going out with friends and always looking her best.
She is survived by her son, David P. Engel of Corpus Christi, Texas and his wife Ann; daughter Margery Engel Loeb of Houston, Texas and her husband Robert; four grandchildren and spouses, Philip and Courtney Engel, Karlene and Jared Katzman, Rebecca Loeb, and Emily Loeb and Sarah Feldman. Great grandchildren are Jack and Bea Engel; Max, Spencer, and Caleb Katzman; and Henry Loeb.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, David S. Engel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Temple B'Nai Israel with Rabbi Jimmy Kessler officiating. It will be preceded by a Burial at B'Nai Israel Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Bob Trott, JB Lundy, David Robinson, Jay Lack, Samuel Phillips, Fred Lykes, Melvin Lack, Pat Brown, John Welder, and Gary Branfman. Honorary Pallbearers are Barbara Briggs, Norelle Lundy, Melanie Perkins, Kathleen Carey and Norma Palsczyk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria TX 77901 or the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA, 1806 N. Nimitz, Victoria TX 77901.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the following caregivers: Norma Palsczyk, Debra Cantu, Elvida Martin, Amy Kelly, Angelia Farias, Sabina Reyna, Vanessa Garcia, Meiosha Barron and Diana Sanchez. Special thanks to Pat Brown for his years of service and Tina Cephus for her cooking that brightened Martha's life. We would also like to thank Hospice of South Texas, Dr. Terry Whitehouse, and Kathleen Carey Card for their loving care.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 7, 2019