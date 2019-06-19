|
Martha Katherine Peterson
Victoria - Martha Katherine Peterson, 80, Crossed the River Jordan on June 16, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. She was born January 3, 1939 in Rockport, Texas to parents Thomas A. and Lillian Salter Ballou.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Calvin Arthur Peterson; sisters, Robena Steven, Myrtle Phillips, Madrid Bouton, and Alice Marie Moore; brothers, Albert Lee Ballou, and John Arthur Ballou.
Martha is survived by sister, Sarah Isaacks of Baytown, TX; son, Carl Thomas Peterson of The Colony, TX; daughters, Katherine Faith McGee (Thomas) of Jonesboro, AR, Lillian Love Alex (Bill) of Victoria, TX; grandchildren, Carrie Jones (Michael), Rebecca Wright (Mark), Megan Alex Pendergrass (John), Mason Alex, Rachel Rose(Bill), Taylor Peterson, Fred McGee, and Mara McGee; great-grandchildren, Anah Jones, Hannah Wright, Ian Wright, Nathaniel Wright, Liam Rose and Ellie Rose.
Martha served alongside her husband as a minister's wife for over 57 years in the church and was known for her love of children. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 21,20109 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Rockport, Texas. Family will be present to receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00. Funeral service will be conducted June 22,2019, 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist, Rockport, Texas.
online condolences can be left
www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
814 E. Main St. Rockport, Texas 78382. 361-729-2451
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 19, 2019