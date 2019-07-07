Martha Krejci



Corpus Christi - Martha Krejci, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, 91, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. She was born August 5, 1927 in Jourdanton, Texas. She was raised in Corpus Christi, graduating from Corpus Christi HS in 1945. She married her husband of 50 years, Erwin, on October 14, 1947. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family, church, community, and her love of gardening. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Kollaja; husband; daughter Patricia Geisler; grandson Jeffrey Geisler; brothers and spouses Albert (May), Alvin (Joyce); and Edward. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses Carol Nemec (Jerry); Nanette Zamora (Sal); son John Krejci (Mollie); and son-in-law Jim Geisler; her brother Frank (Betty Ann); 5 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9 at 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 10, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3901 Violet Road, Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 7, 2019