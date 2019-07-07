Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
St. Peter's Catholic Church
901 Violet Road
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Krejci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Krejci


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Krejci Obituary
Martha Krejci

Corpus Christi - Martha Krejci, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, 91, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. She was born August 5, 1927 in Jourdanton, Texas. She was raised in Corpus Christi, graduating from Corpus Christi HS in 1945. She married her husband of 50 years, Erwin, on October 14, 1947. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family, church, community, and her love of gardening. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Kollaja; husband; daughter Patricia Geisler; grandson Jeffrey Geisler; brothers and spouses Albert (May), Alvin (Joyce); and Edward. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses Carol Nemec (Jerry); Nanette Zamora (Sal); son John Krejci (Mollie); and son-in-law Jim Geisler; her brother Frank (Betty Ann); 5 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9 at 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 10, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3901 Violet Road, Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now