Martha Mussett
Corpus Christi - Martha R. (Marek) Mussett, age 87, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus ending her pains with cancer on June 25, 2020.
Martha was born to the late John B. and Adeline Marek, Robstown, Texas. She graduated from Agua Dulce High School. She was a beloved wife, Aunt and a friend to many people.
Martha was a devout catholic her whole life. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and also worked in the church rectory at St. Thomas, The Apostle Catholic Church for many years.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Pat) E. Mussett, her brothers Dan, Johnny, and Edward Marek and her sister Dorothy Harshberger.
Martha is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 with a rosary to be recited by the Catholic Daughters at 7 p.m. Friday July 3, 2020 the funeral mass will begin at 10 am at St. Thomas, The Apostle Catholic Church on 16602 FM-624, Robstown, TX 78380 with a burial immediately following to Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Corpus Christi - Martha R. (Marek) Mussett, age 87, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus ending her pains with cancer on June 25, 2020.
Martha was born to the late John B. and Adeline Marek, Robstown, Texas. She graduated from Agua Dulce High School. She was a beloved wife, Aunt and a friend to many people.
Martha was a devout catholic her whole life. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and also worked in the church rectory at St. Thomas, The Apostle Catholic Church for many years.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Pat) E. Mussett, her brothers Dan, Johnny, and Edward Marek and her sister Dorothy Harshberger.
Martha is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 with a rosary to be recited by the Catholic Daughters at 7 p.m. Friday July 3, 2020 the funeral mass will begin at 10 am at St. Thomas, The Apostle Catholic Church on 16602 FM-624, Robstown, TX 78380 with a burial immediately following to Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.