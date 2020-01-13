|
Martha "Jean" Naumann
George West - Martha "Jean" Naumann, 85, died January 9, 2020, with her family by her side at her George West home. Jeanie was born on May 26, 1934, in Robstown, Texas to Robert L & Viola Jones. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, grandmother "Meme", sister & friend.
She much enjoyed long scenic ranch drives on the buggy enjoying the cows & wildlife. She could spend hours rocking in her favorite porch chair getting lost in a good book. Also, between family time & home gardening, she spent many days helping good family friends decorating their retail stores & shopping.
Jeanie is survived by a sister, Pat Essing of Corpus Christi, TX, a son, Alan Naumann of Robstown, TX, a daughter, Candace (Lindy) Smith of Arnold, NE , several grandchildren including- Jay (Shawn) Thornton of Three Rivers, TX, Liz (Wesley) Brosig of Three Rivers, TX, Lonny (BreAnna) Smith of Arnold, NE, Leah (Garrett) Ring of Alma, NE, Lanny Smith & Landry Smith of Arnold, NE. Along with many great grandchildren - Nikki, Tiffani, Kirsten, Landon, Justyn, Peyton, Hunter, Easton & Skylar.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert & Viola Jones, husband, Belo Naumann, and two sisters Maxine Elliot & Suzy Hulsey.
There will be a viewing for Jeanie on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with the family present at Sawyer George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.
Jeanie loved flowers, but if you would rather honor her memory with a more lasting gift, the family would be so pleased to accept donations to be split between Saint John Lutheran Church of Robstown & cancer research centers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020