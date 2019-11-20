|
|
Martha Sue (Carter) Madden
Corpus Christi - Sue passed away peacefully with family at her side on November 19, 2019 at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer.
Sue was born in Houston, Texas on March 23, 1957. She's a graduate of Flour Bluff High School, Class of 1975. The daughter of Herman and Lenora (Amaya) Carter. Sue was the beloved wife of 42 years to Mike Madden.
She is survived by her husband Mike and much loved daughter Chrystal Madden of Ingleside, TX. Also, her mother Lenora Carter, sister Mary Anne Jones of Flour Bluff, brothers Jody of Milford, TX, David of Spring Branch, TX and Buddy of Cheapside, TX.
She will be remembered as a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She had a special place in her heart for the grandchildren of her former employer. She was a lifelong bookkeeper, most recently for Setliff Farms.
Visitation will take place at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel in Corpus Christi, TX on November 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary.
A Celebration of life will be held at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church on Waldron Road in Corpus Christi at 12:00 pm on November 22, 2019, burial will follow at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019