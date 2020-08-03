Martin Joe Stewart



Mathis -



Martin Joe Stewart passed from this life on July 28, 2020 in Mathis, Texas. He was born October 29, 1974 in Sinton, Texas to Joe and Deborah Stewart.



Martin was preceded in death by his father, Joe, brother Joe, Jr., grandparents Martin and Hazel Baggs, and Wayne and Ruth Stewart.



He is survived by his children Justin Stewart of Beeville, Amber Stewart of Mathis and Cody Stewart of Kerrville. Also survived by his mother Deborah Stewart of Mathis, brother Micheal (Corina) Stewart of Garden Ridge and sister Kay (Billy) Weaver of Beeville. Also, five nieces and one nephew, Natasha, Allison and Rebecca Weaver of Beeville, Breana, Bailey and Joe Stewart of Garden Ridge. Several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Martin's shining light was his children, nieces and nephew - when it came to them he was a big teddy bear. Although, many saw him as a big, tough and rough man, he had the softest heart of any man, one that would give you the shirt off his back, and stand up for anyone being mistreated. Although not seen by many, he believed in God. In the last few years, he had developed a trusting and loving relationship and life was so sweet.



Martin loved his family. He took care of his mother, visiting her every few days and never leaving without saying "I love you, mom". Martin was his brother's protector throughout their lives and he loved given his big sister a hard time which always ended in laughter. They remained close friends as children and adults. Martin had so many friends and they knew he had their backs.



Martin had worked with his father until his dad's death. He then became a partner in A-1 Contracting with Lori Walker, constructing metal buildings.



Visitation will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with family present from 5-7 pm at Dobie Funeral Home.



Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Dobie Funeral Home followed by interment to Cenizo Hill Cemetery.



Honorary pallbearers are first cousins James Baggs, Stacy Manlove, Tom Crow, Brenda Baggs and Jeremy Crow.



Pallbearers are Junior Trevino, Clint Brumley, Robert Moore, Charlie Monroe, Tom Coggins and Michael Byler.



All arrangements are in care of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store