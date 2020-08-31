Martin L. Garza



Kingsville - Martin L. Garza, 80, of Kingsville, TX passed away August 29, 2020 in Kingsville, TX.



He was born on June 19, 1940 to Andres and Dolores Garza.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Andres Garza Jr; sister, Mary Espino; daughter, Cynthia Q. Cavazos; and son-in-law, Joe M. Cavazos.



Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Vilma Q. Garza of Kingsville, TX; two daughters, Patricia (Robert) Arguijo of Riviera, TX, and Veronica (David) Gonzalez of Alice, TX; one son, Martin "Moe" (Gracie) Garza of Kingsville, TX; two sisters, Graciela (Pedro) Garcia of Kingsville, TX, and Yolanda Garcia of Corpus Christi, TX; two brothers, Juan (Janie) Garza of Kingsville, and Homero (Consuelo) Garza of San Antonio; eleven grandchildren, Sonia, Sarah, Justin, Cassandra, Jessica, Selena, Clarissa, JD, Janelle, Orion, & Jeaneen; seven great-grandchildren, Erik Jae, RJ, Alex, Scarlett, Cuatro, and Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Wed., 09-02-2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.



A Rosary will be held on Wed., 09-02-2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Wed., 09-02-2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Naul Ordonez officiating.



Burial will follow at Kingsville Resthaven Cemetery.



Under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.









