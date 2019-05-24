|
Martin P. Yglesias
Taft - Taft - Martin P. Yglesias passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on May 20, 2019. He was 72.
Martin was born in Taft, Texas on February 9, 1947 to Arturo Sanchez and Julia (Pedraza) Yglesias. He was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas where he was well known for his burger stand, Raspa King, where you could find the best burgers and raspas in town. Martin proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a retired air craft mechanic formerly employed with CCAD for more than 25 years. In his youth, Martin was in several bands as a drummer. He loved music. Martin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death is his wife: Guadalupe "Lupe" Yglesias; parents: Arturo and Julia Yglesias; and a brother: Arturo Yglesias, Jr.
Survivors include his wife: Yolanda Yglesias of Taft, Texas: son: Marty Yglesias of Taft, Texas; daughters: Sandra Yglesias (Armando Dominguez) of California; Michele Yglesias (Jorge) of Houston, Texas; Missy Yglesias of Taft, Texas; grandchildren: Ryan Yglesias; Justin Yglesias and Bryan Yglesias; great-grandchildren: Jayden Yglesias; Gabriella Yglesias; Lilly Nesmith and Joseph Yglesias; brother: Julio Yglesias (Alicia) of Taft, Texas; sisters: Nena Ojeda (Pluto) of Lockhart, Texas; Carmen Hernandez (Jimmy) of Lockhart, Texas; Elvira Rodriguez (Ezequiel) of Taft, Texas and Diana Charles (Richard) of Corpus Christi, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and many extended family members.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Friday, May 24, 2019, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A rosary will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, 7:00 PM. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Taft. Burial will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft. Pallbearers will be Bryan Yglesias; Justin Yglesias; Julio Yglesias; Julian Rodriguez; Jeremiah Lugo, Mark Flores; John Anthony Rodriguez and Zeke Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rene Hernandez and Raulito Mancivais, Jr.
