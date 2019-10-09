|
Martin Saldana, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Martin Saldana, Jr., age 59, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1959, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Martin and Elva Saldana. Martin was a truck driver and drove for Sam Kanes, Lowes and the oil business. He enjoyed music and cooking. Martin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Martin is preceded in death by his father, Martin Saldana.
Martin is survived by his wife, of 36 years, Mary Lou Saldana, his only daughter, Jennifer Marie Saldana, his only son, Martin Anthony Saldana (Girlfriend, Alexandria Perez), mother, Elva Green, four grandchildren, who he raised and was a loving father figure for, Kayla Marie Chapa, Jeremiah Ernesto Chapa, Jennifer Ashleen Chapa and Aiden Truluv Chapa, sisters, Maria E. Gonzalez, Rose M. Dees, father-in-law, Richard G. Arredondo, sister-in-law, Janie Paloma, brother-in-law, Richard Arredondo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Services will conclude after mass.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019