Martin Senf
George West, TX
Martin C. (Marty) Senf, 67, of George West, Texas, passed away March 16, 2019 at his home. Marty was born May 23, 1951 in Mathis, Texas. He was the eldest son of Robert and Arlie Senf, went to Sinton schools and graduated from Sinton High School in 1970. He was a DJ at several Corpus Christi area radio stations with the on-air name of Marty McCall and later became a respiratory therapist after attending Del Mar College. He worked at Driscoll Children's Hospital and area nursing homes and later moved to Houston to continue his career. He was forced to retire in 2008 due to medical disability. He is survived by his three granddaughters Carolyne, Isabella and Annika Herrera of Houston, a sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Stephen York of Catoosa, Oklahoma, a brother Jeff Senf of Catoosa, Oklahoma, two nieces, two nephews, one great niece, 7 great nephews, one aunt and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lora Herrera and parents Robert and Arlie Senf. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Brush Country Cowboy Church, 1417 I-37, George West, Texas. Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Three Rivers, Tx.
