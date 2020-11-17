Mary Ann Boyd Moffitt



Houston - Mary Ann Boyd Moffitt, of Houston, passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 92, in Round Rock, Texas. Born July 21, 1928 to William Caswell and Clarice Lee Faulkner Boyd in Nashville, Tennessee, she was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. She married Charles Samuel (Sam) Moffitt January 5, 1950, whom she met while attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. They enjoyed 58 years together.



A curious person by nature, Mary Ann had interests in civic responsibility, art and travel. As a resident of McAllen, Texas, for 22 years she served on the Board of Directors for the Tip of Texas Girl Scout Council, developing programs, activities, and events. She was also a Girl Scout troop leader. Mary Ann worked with the American Red Cross as a First Aid Instructor and as a volunteer with the Disaster Preparedness program. As activities director for two McAllen nursing homes, she taught crafts and organized trips for the residents.



Mary Ann relocated with her husband to Corpus Christi, Texas. There, she volunteered with local museums and the Art Center of Corpus Christi. For 25 years, she was an event coordinator for the Senior's Oil Tournament, planning and coordinating golf tournaments for members of the oil industry. In 2015, she moved to Houston, Texas. A life-long world traveler, she was always finding new adventures and countries to enjoy with her family. Her last trip abroad was to Japan at the age of 90, with her daughters. A year later at 91, she traveled to the Pacific Coast of California to see the ancient redwood trees. Mary Ann believed in creating memories.



Mary Ann Boyd Moffitt is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Tom Lincoln, Samie and Mark Melton, Holly Moffitt and Todd Kellenbenz. Her grandchildren are Graham Sonnenberg, Caswell Lincoln, Austin Lincoln, Heather Leibrecht, Tiffany Jezek and Alexandra Kellenbenz. Her great-grandchildren are Sam, Kade, Penny, Whitaker, Morgan and Willow. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Tom Cummings, her brother John F. Boyd, and sister-in-law, Dottie Matthews as well as numerous, much loved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date, post COVID.









