Mary Ann "Grammy" Dodd
Corpus Christi - Mary Ann "Grammy" Dodd, 88 of Corpus Christi, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the night of November 6th. Mary Ann was a wonderful woman who lived her entire life exactly the way she wanted.
She was the middle of 5 children born to Vladimir Svatopluk and Marie Krivanek Hala. Her parents emigrated from Czechoslovakia before she and her siblings were born and first settled in Mineola Texas before moving to Corpus Christi when she was young. Her parents were farmers by trade and initially farmed land in the bohemian colony lands around Holly and Greenwood in Corpus Christi. Growing up, she and her family were involved in many Czech activities at the Moravian and Sokal Halls.
Her prayers were answered when she met and married her soulmate, Charles M Dodd III. Charlie and Mary Ann married in Wiesbaden Germany while he was stationed in the Air Force. Following the military, they moved back to South Texas where they lived the ideal Christian life together with their family and friends. Married for 63 years, until Charlie passed in 2017, they were blessed to raise two children in the church at Windsor Park. She was a very active member of Windsor Park Church of Christ, now Kings Crossing Church of Christ, and was a member of the ladies bible class for many years. Both Charlie and Mary Ann found many lifelong friends that became part of their family at Windsor Park. Especially Marleana and David Cudd who could not have been closer and we thank them for decades of love and support.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vladimir and Marie Hala, her husband Charlie, her youngest brother Charles Hala and three of her babies: Ann, Virginia and David. She is survived by her brother Leo Hala, sisters Helen Dulak and Libby Ackerman, two children Rick (Paula) Dodd and Kathy (Joe) Sconiers, two grandchildren Morgan (Keith) Carroll and Peytan (Weston) Johnson, her three great grandchildren Jackson Johnson, Cameron and Sutton Carroll, many nieces and nephews, and finally her faithful dog Jackson.
The family would like to thank her caregivers for their compassion and love. Angie Rosales and her sister Frances, Janie Garcia, Norma Martinez, Frances and so many others. Thanks also to the staff of Brookdale Independent Care on Meadow Vista and the residents, for the care, devotion, and genuine love they shared with Mary Ann and Charlie. Especially during Hurricane evacuations and the COVID pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the building fund at Kings Crossing Church of Christ or a charity of your choice
.