Mary Ann Samudio Ayala
Mary Ann Samudio Ayala

Mary Ann Samudio Ayala, 66, went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral service
07:00 PM
GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME
