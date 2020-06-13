Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Samudio Ayala



Mary Ann Samudio Ayala, 66, went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.









