Mary Ann Tanner



Corpus Christi - Mary Ann Tanner, born July 31, 1929, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. Mary Ann was a resident of Corpus Christi, TX. at the time of her passing.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis C. Tanner Jr. and brother, Walter S. Evans Jr.



Mary Ann is survived by her brother Joe Evans and wife Nan, son Louis E. Tanner and wife JoAnne, daughter Melissa Tanner Higginbotham and husband Lee, son John Tanner and wife Dawn, and her grandchildren: Chris Tanner and wife Michelle, Virginia Tanner McGuire and husband Jimmy, Ben Higginbotham, Wes Higginbotham, Katie Tanner, Joey Tanner and Abby Tanner.



A visitation for Mary Ann will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Friday, May 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, May 18, at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Art Center of Corpus Christi, or South Texas Children's Home.



Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019