Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources



Mary Ann Winningham


1961 - 2019
Mary Ann Winningham Obituary
Mary Ann Winningham

Corpus Christi - Mary Ann Winningham, 58, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1961 in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from Moody High School.

Mary Ann worked as a sales representative with RDA Promart for 20+ years and as an adult care provider for 20 years.

She was a member of Church Unlimited and had a strong passion for her children and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered by the loving care she provided others and her two courageous battles with cancer.

She was survived by her mother, Elida Villarreal; husband, Ivan Winningham; sons, Joshua Martin (Dani), Christian Muschenheim (Nicole), and Matthew Winningham; grandchildren, Mikayla and Logan Martin and Caden Muschenheim; and a brother, Robert Villarreal.

Visitation for Mary Ann will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral Service will occur Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Winningham family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
