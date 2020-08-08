1/1
Mary B. Cox
Mary B. Cox

Corpus Christi - Mary B. Cox, age 81, passed away on August 5, 2020. Mary was born on July 30, 1939 to Lorenzo and Elisa Banda. She was the owner of Banda's Seafood for over 20 years. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Mary will always be remembered for her service in the community and the devotion she had for her family and church.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Cox, parents, Lorenzo and Elisa Banda.

Mary is survived by her children; Bernard (Amanda) Cox, Manuel (Faith) Torres Jr. and Gail Ann Cox, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass (limited to 10 people) will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required. A live stream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
