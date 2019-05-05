Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Prairie View Cemetery
Aransas Pass, TX
Ingleside -

Ingleside, Texas

Mary B. Bailey passed away on May 2, 2019. She was 91 years old. Mary was born May 7, 1927, in Portland, Texas to Alex and Eugenia Roberts. Mary grew up in Aransas Pass, Texas and graduated from high school there in 1944.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lonnie I. Bailey; two sons, William E. Bailey, and Robert L. Bailey.

Mary is survived by two sons, Glyn Bailey of Seabrook, Texas, and Thomas Bailey of Ingleside, Texas; sister, Louise Fore of New Iberia, Louisiana. Mary is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service, inurnment, will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019
