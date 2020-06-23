Mary Beth McNorton Ferrell
Mary Beth McNorton Ferrell

Corpus Christi - Mary Beth McNorton Ferrell, 69, of Corpus Christi, peacefully passed away surrounded by her mother and three daughters on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Mary Beth was born in Corpus Christi on August 17, 1950. She was a woman of faith who enjoyed crafting gifts and serving on spiritual retreats. Her family was especially important to her and many beyond her children and grandchildren called her Mom and Grandma. She was preceded in death by her father, J. B. McNorton, and her son, Shawn Michael.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy McNorton; her daughters, Leslie Mansell (Erich), Sheila Ferrell and Amy Smith Beale; sister, Sue Randazzo (Gary) and brother, Russell McNorton; her grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda), Cody (Lauren), Kiah (Devin), Paige (Dustin), Devyn, Isaiah, Aaron and Vincent, and great grandchild, Taylen.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
