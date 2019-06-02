|
Mary Beth (Schnasse) Prue
Corpus Christi - Mary Beth (Schnasse) Prue, 93, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully on May, 23rd, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and staff of Villa South Retirement Center, all of whom she touched in some way throughout her life.
Beth was born on March 5, 1926 to Edward and Freda Schnasse in Osceola, Nebraska. She moved to Corpus Christi and lived with her Sister and Brother-In-Law.
She began her working career at Overhaul and Repair (now CCAD), Lichtenstein's and then Frost Brothers.
She married Fredrick L. Prue on September 16th, 1947. They met while working at NAS Corpus Christi.
Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Prue, her sister Frances Terry and her brother Edward Schnasse. She is survived by her sons, Steven Prue of Corpus Christi, TX, Jeff Prue of Henderson, NV., Grandsons, Steven Prue, II, Christopher Prue, Joseph St. Romain all of Las Vegas, NV.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who attended to Beth during her stay in Villa South and more especially the nurses of Corpus Christi Hospice Group. Their care and compassion will never be forgotten. Thank You.
A private Memorial to honor the life of Beth will be held at a later date.
