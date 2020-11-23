1/1
Mary Beth Satsky Gordy
Mary Beth Satsky Gordy

Corpus Christi - Mary Beth Satsky Gordy, 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on November 22, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Mary graduated from Tuloso Midway High School. She married the love of her life, Thomas A. Gordy (Sonny) on August 14, 1965. Mary worked for Nueces County Health Department and retired after 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ruby Satsky and brother, Charles D. Coker.

Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, sister, Ann Coker Curtis, brother, Joseph E. Satsky, brother Richard R. Satsky (Marta) and sister Annie M. Satsky Cain. Numerous nieces and nephews and lots of longtime friends who loved her dearly.

Family will receive friends on Monday November 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The love, laughter and memories she leaves behind will keep her alive in all of our hearts.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
