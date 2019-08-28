Services
Jaynes Memorial Chapel
811 South Cockrell Hill Road
Duncanville, TX 75137
(972) 298-2334
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1111 W. Danieldale Rd
Duncanville, TX
Mary C. Gruhlke


1953 - 2019
Mary C. Gruhlke Obituary
Mary C. Gruhlke

Gruhlke - Mary C. Gruhlke, age 65, was born December 2, 1953, in Corpus Christi, TX, to her parents, Maria and Victor Medina. She passed away August 24, 2019, in Dallas, TX. Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda Gruhlke and her husband, Victor Valenzuela; three grandchildren, Kristina Mendoza, Zoey Valenzuela and Abbey Valenzuela; brothers, Robert Medina; George Ricardo Medina and his wife, Patricia, and Rodrigo Medina; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, (TODAY) Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1111 W. Danieldale Rd, Duncanville, TX
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
