|
|
Mary C. Gruhlke
Gruhlke - Mary C. Gruhlke, age 65, was born December 2, 1953, in Corpus Christi, TX, to her parents, Maria and Victor Medina. She passed away August 24, 2019, in Dallas, TX. Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda Gruhlke and her husband, Victor Valenzuela; three grandchildren, Kristina Mendoza, Zoey Valenzuela and Abbey Valenzuela; brothers, Robert Medina; George Ricardo Medina and his wife, Patricia, and Rodrigo Medina; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, (TODAY) Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1111 W. Danieldale Rd, Duncanville, TX
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019