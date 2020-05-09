|
|
Mary Chavez Garcia
Corpus Christi - Mary Chavez Garcia, age 95, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born April 18, 1925, in Detroit Michigan. During the depression her family moved to Monterrey, Mexico where her father opened a business. She returned to the U.S. in her 20's and married Antonio Cruz Garcia in Corpus Christi, Texas. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She always put family first and loved to cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Soledad Chavez, her sister Elodia Gonzalez, and brothers Francisco and Odelion Chavez and her best friend Jovita Valverde.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 67 years, Antonio, her children Christina (Frank) Guevara, Antonio (Criselda) Garcia, Jr., Irma (Daniel) Valverde, Reymundo (Diana) Garcia, Rene Garcia and 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A special "Thanks" goes out to Rusty and Jessica of OpusCare and to Christina Guevara (her daughter and caregiver).
Pallbearers honored with carrying their grandmother; Donicio Garcia, Jr., Rey Michael Garcia, Andrew Valverde, Dylan Garcia, Cameron Valverde, Casey Garcia, and Brandon Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday May 10, 2020, from 5-7 with rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home's Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday May 11, 2020 at Seaside's Chapel and burial at Seaside.
A live streaming event will be available at: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=158907053758597
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020