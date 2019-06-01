|
Mary Christo Rickard Hoover
Corpus Christi - June 15, 1929 - May 30, 2019
Mary Christo Rickard Hoover, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully on May 30, 2019. She is now in a place of solace with the love of her life, her husband, Lawrence.
Born to Richard Rickard and Buell Starnes Rickard on June 15, 1929 in Norman's Crossing, Texas, she started school in Norman's Crossing and later graduated from Hutto High School. She attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, and moved to Houston, where she worked for the superintendent of schools at the Houston Independent School District. She and Lawrence married on December 23, 1951, in Hutto. After a honeymoon in Monterrey, Mexico, they moved to Corpus Christi, where Lawrence began work as an exploration geologist for Texas Gulf Producing (later Sinclair) and Pontiac Refining Co.
She and Lawrence were active in the Republican Party throughout their lives. Lawrence was a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for the 14th Congressional District of Texas in 1962. Lawrence and Chris loved classical music and were enthusiastic supporters of the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra and other community organizations.
Central to her life were her faith and family. Three children, Clayton, William and Kathryn were some of her greatest endeavors. A life-long member of First Christian Church, she served in many roles as a leader and a disciple.
Chris is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sara Ann Pratt, her brother, Robert (Tex) Rickard, and her beloved husband, Lawrence Edward Hoover. She is survived by her sister, Doris Tomlin, three children -- William Lawrence Hoover, Kathryn Hoover Matthews (husband Barrett Matthews), and Clayton James Hoover (wife Katherine Ayars). Six grandchildren include Christina Hoover Bonner (husband Richard Scott Bonner, Jr.), Clayton James Hoover, Jr. (wife Jessica Schoenfeld Hoover), Frances Kathryn Matthews, John William Hoover, Madalyn Elizabeth Hoover and Lillian Grace Matthews. Great grandchildren are George Aldo Dyer, Christina Hewit Bonner, Elam Hawn Hoover and Richard William Bonner.
She will be remembered for her love of the Lord, her church, her family, and effusive love of life.
Burial will be at Seaside Memorial Gardens at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, followed by Services at First Christian Church at 11:00 a.m. All are invited to a reception afterwards at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First Christian Church of Corpus Christi, 3401 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi, Texas, 78411 and Brite Divinity School in support of the Hoover Family Fund, Texas Christian University, P.O. Box 298130, Fort Worth, Texas, 76129.
Thank you and God Bless.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019