|
|
Mary Darlene DeGaish
Portland - Our precious angel, Mary Darlene DeGaish, was taken home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83. Mary was born June 2, 1936, to Buddy and Mabel Ganem, and lived most of her life in Portland, TX.
She was married to M.S. DeGaish for 59 years and was blessed with 5 beautiful children. She spent many years working alongside her father and brother in their local grocery store, Royal Foodtown.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Buddy and Mabel Ganem, her brother, David Ganem, and her son, Mark DeGaish.
She is survived by her husband, M.S. DeGaish, and four children; Miriam (Jamey) Plunk, Darlene (David) Laughlin, Brett (Nanette) DeGaish, Debra (Blake) Seaman, and daughter-in-law, Donna DeGaish; grandchildren, Kaili (Ryan) Skrobarczyk, Jordan DeGaish, Hannah DeGaish, Tori (Matt) Blonder, Zachary (Jessica) Plunk, Brooke DeGaish, Cara DeGaish, Amanda Laughlin; and 3 great-grandchildren, Connor, Margaret, and Leila.
Mary blessed so many and left a legacy of all-embracing, far-reaching love for her family, friends and all those she came in contact with. Serving others was at the core of who she was.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM for Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House or .
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019