Mary Diane Vaclavik Lewis
Mary Diane Vaclavik Lewis

Corpus Christi - Mary Diane Vaclavik Lewis was born on August 16, 1955 in Corpus Christi to Marvin Henry and Billie Bob Miller Vaclavik. She was one of four children. Diane attended Ray High School. She is the mother of two sons and grandmother of multiple grandchildren.

While working at the Aquarium she met her future husband Douglas. She had also worked at the Corpus Christi Visitors Bureau and G.E. where she met her close friend Debbie Shedden.

Diane was a member of First Baptist Church and loved her Lord, family and the outdoors.

Diane bravely battled multiple illnesses but never complained. She now rests peacefully in the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved brothers Tony and Charles. She is survived by husband, Douglas Lewis, son D.J. Lewis and her precious sister Debbie (Steve) Vaughn and their children and grandchildren.

God rest her soul.

Private services are currently under way.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
