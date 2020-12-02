Mary E. Herrera



San Antonio - Mary E. Herrera (Cuellar) was born January 19, 1953 in Mission, TX. She passed away on November 28, 2020 at the age of 67. She was preceded in death by her parents Cosme Cuellar and Maria Luisa Cuellar, sisters Delia Castaneda, Dalia Barrera, and Irma Rodriguez. She is survived by her sister Marie (Norbert) Fierro, brothers Cosme (Nancy) Cuellar and Daniel (Cynthia) Cuellar, husband, Victor Herrera. Children, Laura (Michael) Gonzales, Stephen (Vanessa) Herrera, Karen (Dane) Young. Grandchildren, Ryan, Nikki, Thomas, Elliana and Rylan Gonzales, Caroline and Stephen Charles Herrera Jr. along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins she adored. Mary lived in Penitas, TX and moved to San Antonio at age 6. She was a proud McCollum High School class of 1972 graduate and loved cheering on the Cowboys at the Frontier Bowl every year and enjoyed planning alumni and reunion events. During high school she worked at Globe Department Store on SW Military Dr. While working at Globe she met the love of her life, Victor Herrera in 1973. Mary worked as a personnel clerk at Southwest Research Institute from 1974-1979. Victor and Mary married on December 1, 1979 in San Antonio. Soon after they wed, they moved to Brownsville where they had their first child Laura Deanna in 1981. Mary received her BBA from Pan American University at Brownsville in 1983. Victor & Mary moved to Corpus Christi in 1985 and welcomed their son Stephen Charles in 1986 and daughter Karen Elizabeth in 1989. Mary's most rewarding years professionally, was as an educator. She taught business subjects at Robstown H.S. from 1985-1987 and at West Oso H.S. from 1987-1996.She achieved her master's degree in Counseling in 1995 from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and was a high school guidance counselor at West Oso. She began a new career in 1998 as a case manager for Cascade Disability Management and continued case management work until she retired. Mary loved being involved in her children's activities and was actively involved at Mary Carroll H.S. PTA, Academic and Tigerette Booster Clubs. In 2004, Victor & Mary returned to their hometown of San Antonio. After retiring, Mary decided to go back to the classroom as a substitute teacher for Harlandale ISD and loved encouraging young people. Mary was blessed with grandchildren and she loved them with all she had. When she was not with her grandchildren, you could find Mary at aqua fitness and yoga classes at Gold's Gym. She went to the gym regularly for years and built many friendships. She loved to plan parties and bring people together. She was known to sing "happy trails to you" when leaving a party, dance and laugh and bring joy to everyone she met. Mary was vibrant and compassionate and loved her family and friends. She was a warrior who fought bravely to stay here with us for as long as she could. She was loved by everyone she met and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with rosary begging at 6:30 p.m. at Dellcrest Funeral Home. 2023 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222 Funeral Mass is on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church 1314 Fair Ave. San Antonio, Tx 78223 Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.









